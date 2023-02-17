HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeowners are still recovering from the storm in December of 2021 that left houses damaged due to the effects.

A Palolo home on Waiomao Road experienced extreme downpours and landslides when the storm came through over a year ago.

With this year’s Kona low engulfing the islands this weekend, homeowners are worried once again.

Over a year later this is what the house on Waiamao Road looks like now:

In 2021 there were around 180 reports of damage to homes on Oahu. Just in the past few months, there have been numerous rock slides.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recommended that residents in Palolo Valley evacuate their homes as they are in a danger zone.

Neighbors received letters for the notice to evacuate due to the rockfall event on Saturday, Jan. 28, contractors assessed the stability of the hillside and found potentially active rockfall hazards.

The letter read, “With the heavy rainfall in the immediate forecast, we recommend you vacate your homes until the weather system passes.”

As of right now, Hawaii Island residents are being hit the hardest by the current storm system.

But anyone near mountains, streams, coastlines, and areas prone to flooding could be at risk.

Rockfalls can happen anywhere. In the comfort of your own home or even when driving. To learn how to protect yourself from falling rocks, click here.

Multiple schools and roadways have closed and shelters have opened.

Stay updated here for more information.