HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Palolo residents got a knock on their doors Thursday night, Feb. 16 from state officials as wet weather came dumping down. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said a total of seven homes were given the letter recommending that they evacuate.

It’s the same area where a boulder crashed into a home last month nearly missing a woman. Residents in the area are concerned of other potential impacts from the storm.

“Well we’re very concerned if the boulder could hit the Sasaki house. You just never know,” said Karen Sumida, a Palolo resident. “You never thought of those things but since these things are happening now, because of a lot of rain or erosion.”

Palolo residents KHON2 spoke with said they’re staying put but will monitor the storm closely. According to state officials, the Hawaii Department of Transportation had an evaluation done for the area.

“With the rain and the forecast the Director Gen. Hara saw that as an imminent hazard so there were seven homes directly below the rock that we’re recommending that you evacuate,” said James Barros, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator.

In 2021, on Waiomao Road, a kona low caused a hillside to wash into a Palolo home. The homeowners are still making repairs and are hoping the storm doesn’t bring any damage.

“They started taking the dirt out and making sure things don’t collapse and the first time was scary enough, a second time would be even more scary,” said Joon Park, a Palolo resident.

The city Department of Emergency Managements is in communication with its state partners, and its taking precautionary actions as the storm continues to pass over Oahu.

“We’ve sent the public works crews out to stream mouths that we have jurisdiction in which we can open,” said Hiro Toiya, Department of Emergency Management Director. “We’re clearing out the storm drains where we can, and we continue to maintain a posture of readiness at the city’s emergency operations center.”

Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and to call 911 for weather-related emergencies.