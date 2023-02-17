HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island certainly felt the brunt of the Kona Low, but the Valley Isle also saw some wet weather.

Maui County officials closed off Piilani Highway from Kipahulu to Ulupalakua except for local traffic on Friday, Feb. 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hana residents said Waioka Pond — also known as Venus Pool — floods almost every time heavy rain rolls in.

“The thing about those ponds and all of the rivers and streams around here is that it can be a beautiful, sunny day down in Hana, but if it’s raining on the mountain, you never know when those flash floods will hit,” Giselle Davidson said.

“I’ve worked in locations that are right next to those streams and looked out one minute and seen, you know, it was barely any water in the stream and literally a minute later, the river was raging.” Giselle Davidson, Hana resident

The National Weather Service said the system moved away from the Islands on Friday, Feb. 17 but still drew moisture over the Islands.

“Which has been what’s causing persistent light to moderate rain over large portions of the state with pockets of locally heavy rain,” said NWS meteorologist Thomas Vaughan. “And, they are in those areas that we expected, right, so southeast Big Island, you see a little bullseye there on Maui and even some heavier amounts on the Koolau’s on Windward Oahu as well.”

Officials said effects from this Kona Low should clear out by Sunday, Feb. 19 but to keep those umbrellas and rain jackets handy because more wet weather is expected during the week of Monday, Feb. 20.

“We should start seeing improvements by late tomorrow, potentially some more rain on the way early next week into the middle of next week,” Vaughan said.

Maui County has seen consistent rain since at least Saturday, Jan. 28.

“Next week, we see the forecast coming in again as another round of weather to be careful of and prepare for,” said Mahina Martin, Maui County Communications director.

Residents pointed out that folks who put themselves in danger are also threatening first responders.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“And, if you get stuck on the road or if you get washed out of the the stream, they have to go and rescue you,; and that puts their lives at risk as well,” Davidson said, “so, just be smart, you know. It’s not worth risking your life. It’s not worth risking your family’s life, and it’s not gonna be a good time!”