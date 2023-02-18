HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island felt the brunt of the Kona Low on Saturday keeping Hawaii County crews busy.

Wood Valley Road in Kau is completely flooded and closed to all traffic — Hawaii firefighters had to rescue a driver after a sedan was partially submerged around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Kau residents told KHON2 that Wood Valley Road is quite dry when it’s not raining in the area.

“We’ll actually take the dogs walking up and down that area when it’s super sunny,” said Alex Williamson. “That road typically does end up overflowing when it does get super rainy, but my boyfriend’s been here basically all his life and he’s never seen it that bad.”

Fire officials said the sedan drove past barriers and tried to cross the fast-moving river. The National Weather Service had a warning for residents in flooded areas, even if running water over a road looks smooth.

“But the road may be washed out, the water is likely filled with debris and is very likely much deeper than you think it is,” said Honolulu Forecast Office senior meteorologist Jeff Powel. “If it’s halfway up your wheel well, that’s enough force if the water is moving.”

Fire officials were able to get the driver out of the car without injuries and County officials said closures will remain in place until water levels subside.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” said Hawaii County Highways Division chief Neil Azevedo. “You know, it’s just water’s forceful. Its scary out there and if you don’t have to be on the road, don’t be on the road.”

Officials on Kauai kept an eye on Hanalei Bridge near Kuhio Highway after heavy rain, but the Transportation Department said the bridge remains open.

KHON2 asked Powel about when things will improve for Hawaii Island.

“Probably tomorrow and into next week but any break in the wet weather will be brief for the western end of the state, I’m afraid,” Powel said. “But it looks like Kauai, Oahu, Niihau, Monday Night into Wednesday will have an increased chance for enhanced showers.”

“Probably don’t go out right now,” Williamson said. “There’s not much to see out there.”