HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is now day two of Kilauea’s latest eruption and as thousands of spectators make plans to visit, officials are letting residents and visitors know what to watch out for.

Officials are expecting tens of thousands of visitors per day and they’re getting an early start, with parking filling up by 7 a.m. Some visitors were there to see the pre-dawn orange glow.

Steam vents are visible as well as lava during the day with low fountaining.

There is less lava than there was Wednesday and some of it has started to cool.

All activity remains in Halema’ma’u crater with multiple fountains along the crater floor and a fissure on the southwest wall. The lava lake covers about 371 acres, which is more than a mile across.

Fountain heights reached up to 30 feet Wednesday but are expected to be lower Thursday.

Earthquake activity has also died down since the eruption started.

There are currently no threat to residents other than those with respiratory issues due to the volcanic gas emissions.

Residents are reporting light dustings of ash in the Pahala area and some have reported Pele’s hair.

Those downwind from the crater can expect vog.

Officials do not know how long this eruption, which started Wednesday morning at 4:44, will last.