HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Kilauea erupting once again, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park tells KHON2.com what to expect with an expected large crowd heading to view the spectacle.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kilauea started erupting around 4:44 a.m. Wednesday morning. Within an hour there were a couple dozen spectators, mostly local residents, but park staff expect that number to swell quickly.

Visitors should expect long lines at the entrance station and parking lots, according to Jessica Ferracane, HVNP public affairs specialist.

Ferracane also advises to try to avoid peak times, which are usually between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The park is open 24 hours a day so go at times when there are less visitors.

Ferracane reminds visitors to stay on trails for their own safety.

“Closed areas are closed for a reason,” Ferracane said. “Trails that are closed have been closed for a long time. That’s because they’re in, either the area that was damaged in 2018 or they’re directly under the gas plume.”

She said the best parking visitors can get is at the former Jaggar Museum, which is permanently closed but still provides lots of parking spaces.

If you do visit, email us your photos and videos at News@khon2.com.