HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Geological Survey confirmed that the eruption at Kilauea has paused following a “rapid decline” in lava fountaining on Monday afternoon.

According to the USGS, vent activity was vigorous up until 4 p.m. As a result, circulation of the southwestern lava lake slowed down and the lake’s surface had even dropped a few meters.

However, you may continue to see lava glowing along the crater flower because it still needs to cool down before hardening.

A slide show below shows the change in fountain activity during a matter of just a few hours.

Kilauea spews out lava in Hawaii at 2:57 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023. (USGS)

Kilauea spews out lava in Hawaii at 3:53 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023. (USGS)

Kilauea sees a “rapid decline” in lava fountaining in Hawaii at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023. (USGS)

Kilauea eruption at pause in Hawaii at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023. (USGS)

As for its rift zones, the USGS said steady but low rates of seismicity do continue along its east or southwest side but that is nothing out of the ordinary.

The USGS has a 24-hour live stream of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater to take a look, click here.