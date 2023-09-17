HONOLULU (KHON2) — After putting on a show for several days, Kilauea has gone silent once again. The United States Geological Survey said scientists noticed lava activity ended on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Kilauea had its third eruption in 2023 on Sunday, Sept. 10 and had drew in crowds looking to see Pele’s creation every time.

On Saturday morning, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noticed that lava was no longer flowing on to the Haumaumau floor. The following day, USGS lowered its Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from watch to advisory.

According to the USGS, Kilauea does have the potential to erupt again in the near future with little or no warning.

Scientist are continuing to moniter the volcano.