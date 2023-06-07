HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re not in Hawaii but want to view the power of Kilauea from home, here are some places to find those videos.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park provides webcams and photos of the summit of Kilauea on their multimedia page.

The USGS also has webcams on their website. They provided spectacular imagery of the initial burst of the eruption.

KHON2 has live coverage on all newscasts with live video from Halema’uma’u. Kristy Tamashiro will report live from Kilauea on Wednesday’s evening newscasts at 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 p.m.

Kilauea began erupting at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday morning. Activity is confined within Halemaʻumaʻu and officials do not expect it to go beyond the crater.

Mayor Roth did warn residents south of the eruption to be vigilant with their health, as volcanic gases are expected to be at its worst for the next couple days.