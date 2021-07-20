Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Japan 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
New website provides Kauai transportation options during rental car shortage
Hawaii Island Humane Society to reopen shelters in August
Police seek public’s help finding 24-year-old missing woman
Hawaii reports 100 coronavirus cases
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
July 20: ‘We had a direct conversation’ Lt. Gov. Green says state is aware of COVID concerns with Aloha Freedom Festival
KHON 2Go
Posted:
Jul 20, 2021 / 12:21 PM HST
/
Updated:
Jul 20, 2021 / 12:22 PM HST
Trending Stories
State health department warns consumers to stop using these sunscreen products immediately
Ala Moana Center and Shirokiya terminate lease in legal battle
Video
Hawaii reports 100 coronavirus cases
New website provides Kauai transportation options during rental car shortage
As new school year approaches, plans to bring students back remain unclear
Video