July 20: ‘We had a direct conversation’ Lt. Gov. Green says state is aware of COVID concerns with Aloha Freedom Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A new website has been launched to address the current rental car shortage on Kauai by providing transportation options that both residents and visitors can use.

Transportation options include airport shuttles, ride-shares, bike rentals, a map of Kauai bus stops and routes, regional walking guides, and more. In addition, there will be weekly blog posts on transportation related topics, such as how to reserve a shuttle and parking permits requirements for Kokee State Park.