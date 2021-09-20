Sept. 20: Time is running out to renew driver’s license, More COVID testing available at Kahala mall

KHON 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories