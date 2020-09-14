Sept. 14: Monday is the final day of free surge testing on Oahu

Skip to content
KHON2
Mililani
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Your Local Election HQ
National
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Coronavirus
SUPPORT HAWAII
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Likelike Highway Kaneohe bound to close overnight for repaving project
Warm temperatures, with light to moderate trade winds to start the week
Video
Weak disturbance could increase showers mid-week
Video
Lt. gov. provides update on his condition, another member of his security detail tests COVID-positive
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
TV Schedule
Video Center
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
9th Island Forecast
Hawaii Traffic
Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Sports
Hawaii Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
ONE Championship: Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Wellness Wednesday
Food 2Go
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Community
Aloha Class of 2020
Back to Bruyeres
CMA Awards
Contests
Community Calendar
Hawaii Pacific University eSports Tournament
Home for the Holidays
Honolulu Pride Parade
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Remarkable Women
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
The Mel Robbins Show
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
Virtual Graduation 2020
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Ulta Beauty
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Sept. 14: Monday is the final day of free surge testing on Oahu
KHON 2Go
Posted:
Sep 14, 2020 / 08:11 AM HST
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2020 / 08:11 AM HST
Trending Stories
Man suffers apparent gunshot wound after Hawaii Kai barricade situation
Video
Live News
Lt. gov. provides update on his condition, another member of his security detail tests COVID-positive
Video
Molokai leaders anticipate an increase in COVID cases this week
Video
Thousands inquire about state’s rental relief program, some have been helped
Video