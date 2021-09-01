Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Child tax credit: New online site launched to help people receive payments
Hawaii reports 455 COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
Sept. 1: Hawaiian airlines helps with the Afghanistan rescue, neighbor island mayors consider their own vaccination passports
Audio
Light winds, humid conditions, and showers are expected this afternoon
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Sept. 1: Hawaiian airlines helps with the Afghanistan rescue, neighbor island mayors consider their own vaccination passports
KHON 2Go
Posted:
Sep 1, 2021 / 07:54 AM HST
/
Updated:
Sep 1, 2021 / 08:32 AM HST
Get news on the go with
KHON 2GO
, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
More Hawaii News
Hawaii reports 455 COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
Sept. 1: Hawaiian airlines helps with the Afghanistan rescue, neighbor island mayors consider their own vaccination passports
Audio
Light winds, humid conditions, and showers are expected this afternoon
Video
Opihi pickers may benefit from UH Manoa researcher’s new opihi findings
Video
Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive ends with nearly 4,000 units of donated items
Video
Water outage scheduled for Kailua Beach on Wednesday
Members of first Honolulu Youth Commission officially sworn in
Video
Travel clinicians bring relief to hospital workers but surge of patients continues
Video
Neighbor islands could see a vaccination passport program if case counts don’t improve
Video
As COVID cases climb, parents and teachers call for more distance learning options
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Illinois woman arrested at Honolulu airport for submitting fake COVID vaccination card, avoiding quarantine
Video
Hawaii reports 455 COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
Honolulu restaurants, bars, and other businesses to start vaccine passport program on Sept. 13
Video
Lt. Gov. Green Proposes 72-Hour Stay-At-Home Order Over Labor Day Weekend
Video
Lt. Gov. Urges Residents Not to Gather Over Holiday Weekend
Video