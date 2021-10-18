Oct. 18: HNL police recruitment deadline is Tuesday; Military exercise starts Monday until Nov. 5

KHON2
by: Stephanie Shinno
In this photo released by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the United Kingdom’s carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces led by (JMSDF) Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182) joined with U.S. Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) sails to conduct multiple carrier strike group operations in the Philippine Sea, on Oct. 3, 2021. After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday weekend, Beijing has toned down the sabre rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged. (Jason Tarleton/U.S. Navy via AP)
