HONOLULU (KHON2) -- U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai'i wrote a provision in President's Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal, which was signed into law last week.

According to Schatz, that provision extended the deadline for $493 million in grant funding for the Honolulu Rail Transit project. The federal funds, a portion of the $1.55 billion federal grant for the project, were set to expire at the end of the year if left unspent.