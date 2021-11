HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) sends out a High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui.

NWS said a large north-northwest swell will bring warning level surf to the exposed north and west facing shores of most islands today, beginning with Kaua'i at around sunrise, and the remaining islands from Oahu to Maui the rest of today.