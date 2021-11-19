NOV. 19: FDA approves Pfizer and Moderna Boosters for adults 18+; U.S. House approved President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Today's Laulima family was homeless and had to move to another island. Kathy Mueno has more on their move and the hardships they're facing.

This young family of six, with another on the way, was doing alright on Maui. But the economic effects of the pandemic caught up with them. They had to move out of their home, lost just about everything and were living out of their car for a few months.