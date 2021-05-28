Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Hawaii 2 Hollywood
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Twilight Tours Return to Honolulu Zoo
Video
Lighter winds will make for a humid holiday weekend
Video
May 28: Officials believe Hawaii could reach 70% herd immunity by late next month at current rate of vaccinations
Audio
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Sports
Hawaii Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Video Game News
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
May 28: Officials believe Hawaii could reach 70% herd immunity by late next month at current rate of vaccinations
KHON 2Go
Posted:
May 28, 2021 / 07:53 AM HST
/
Updated:
May 28, 2021 / 07:57 AM HST
Trending Stories
Hawaiian Airlines ends ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service after seeing no way to sustainably operate
Video
Hawaii governor weighing whether to decriminalize emergency rule-breaking to a costly ticket
Video
Hawaii car rental shortage likely to continue through summer
Video
In first trip to UH in over a decade, former star receiver Davone Bess finds new perspective
Costco is bringing back free samples, adding new items to food court menu