On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
The speaker’s dais in the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Joe Biden sat through many State…
The speaker’s dais in the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)