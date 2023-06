HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was injured in a fatal overnight car crash in Aiea.

Witnesses told HPD that the man was traveling on H-1 eastbound around 11:40 p.m. Thursday before he veered off the highway, up an embankment and hit a metal signpost. The man was partially ejected onto the grass.

The motorist, who HPD said was not wearing a seatbelt, died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD is investigating.