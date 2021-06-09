June 9: ‘We’ll get there about July 1’ Lt. Gov. says 60% vaccinated threshold is doable

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with HK Construction, Corp., after it found the firm had apparently violated federal regulations related to lead-based paint.

HK Construction, who is based in Honolulu, is expected to pay a $14,981 penalty for failing to comply with the "Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule," which requires certain businesses and individuals to take steps to protect the public from exposure to lead while doing residential remodeling work.