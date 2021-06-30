Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Hawaii 2 Hollywood
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Woman found dead following apparent stabbing on Hakimo Road
Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Gallery
June 30: State offers vaccinated residents a chance to win $5k
Audio
Breezy easterly trade winds expected through 4th of July weekend
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
June 30: State offers vaccinated residents a chance to win $5k
KHON 2Go
Posted:
Jun 30, 2021 / 09:10 AM HST
/
Updated:
Jun 30, 2021 / 09:10 AM HST
Trending Stories
June 30: State offers vaccinated residents a chance to win $5k
Audio
Crews contain large house fire across Kailua Beach Park
Video
Gov. Ige raises concerns with Delta variant but will move forward to Tier 5
Video
Honolulu building-inspection mandate back in spotlight after being waylaid by fire priority
Video
Amazon purchases land on Oahu for Hawaii’s first distribution center
Video