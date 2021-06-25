June 25: State to loosen restrictions for mainland travelers, gatherings

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A 19-year-old sailor was taken to the hospital in serious condition after EMS said he fell an estimated 18 steps down Koko Head Crater Trail.

A 9-1-1 call for the injured hiker came in at around 8:16 a.m. Friday morning. Five Honolulu Fire Department units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded to the scene.