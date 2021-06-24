June 24: Survey says Hawaii slow to show signs of bouncing back from unemployment

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Following a lengthy 10-year effort, a notorious invasive species may have finally been eradicated from the Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.

The refuge is one of the most isolated atoll formations in the world, and is the only seabird habitat in over 570,000 square miles of open ocean, sustaining fifteen species of breeding birds that rely on the emergent land. But for over a decade, the birds were severely threatened by yellow 'crazy' ants, which swarm anything that's on the ground and spray formic acid on seabird chicks and adults. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) says the acid can cause blindness, injury and death.