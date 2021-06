HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A windsurfer was pulled from the waters offshore Waialae Iki after struggling with his equipment and finding himself unable to return to land, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

A 9-1-1 call for the windsurfer in distress came in at approximately 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. Due to the 20 mph offshore winds, firefighters positioned themselves in the most advantages places to best execute the rescue.