July 8: Restrictions ease for mainland travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A joint repair project is expected to cause some traffic over the weekend as the Hawaii Department of Transportation announced lane closures along H-3 Freeway starting Friday.

Honolulu-bound lanes will be closed from the Halekou Interchange in Kaneohe to the Halawa Interchange starting at 8 p.m. on Friday night. They are expected to remain closed until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 12.