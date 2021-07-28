July 28: Infrastructure bill shows promising move forward as Republicans agree on key aspects

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Hawaii's official COVID-19 exposure notification app, AlohaSafe Alert, has reached one million activations. The free app launched statewide in January 2021 as a way to bolster the state’s contact tracing program by providing users with anonymous notifications of people who have been exposed to COVID-19 near them.

AlohaSafe Alert uses Bluetooth technology to estimate the distance between smartphones. If a user tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a secure code from the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). When the user uploads that code, the system will send an anonymous message to any close contacts, individuals within six feet for at least 15 minutes over 14 days of when the individual tested positive for the virus.