Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Breezy trade winds, showers off and on through next few days
Video
Jet fuel shortage hits US airports in the West
FDA updates nutrition labels for packaged foods, drinks for 1st time in 2 decades
July 26: Police continue investigation of Saturday’s car crash in Maili in which 4 people were hospitalized
Audio
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
July 26: Police continue investigation of Saturday’s car crash in Maili in which 4 people were hospitalized
KHON 2Go
Posted:
Jul 26, 2021 / 07:43 AM HST
/
Updated:
Jul 26, 2021 / 07:43 AM HST
More Hawaii News
Breezy trade winds, showers off and on through next few days
Video
July 26: Police continue investigation of Saturday’s car crash in Maili in which 4 people were hospitalized
Audio
Trade winds to weaken a bit
Video
Expect higher prices, menu changes when you dine out in Hawaii
Video
‘Hawaii has done a fantastic job getting shots in arms,’ First Lady tours Waipahu High School vaccination clinic
Video
Moisture moving over east end of state
Video
UH celebrates newly graduated medical students, UH Marine Option Program students
Unresponsive swimmer found in waters off China Walls revived by Good Samaritans
HFD rescues 5 hikers, carries 1 back down the trail on which they got lost
Maui County Council honors USCG Seaman Theodore Kirkbride
More Local News
Trending Stories
Hawaii reports 276 coronavirus cases, two new deaths
Video
Expect higher prices, menu changes when you dine out in Hawaii
Video
Lt. Gov. Answers Viewer Questions About Limiting Tourists, Unvaccinated Kids & More
Video
Is asking about someone’s COVID vaccine status a HIPAA violation?
Hawaii healthcare industry looks into mandatory vaccinations as coronavirus cases continue to climb
Video