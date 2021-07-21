July 21: National Hot Dog Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Oahu residents who want to get tested for COVID-19 may soon get their results for free at the City's Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community and the recent rise in cases is alarming,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Identifying where this virus is spreading is incredibly important in the effort to stop its spread. We would like to thank the Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium for its continued work at protecting the City and County of Honolulu."