Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Japan 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies in collision on Elliott St.
Wahiawa Civic Center offering free COVID-19 rapid testing this month
82-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in apparent pedestrian-vehicle collision
13-year-old Hawaii kid recycles bottles and cans to help students reach their college dream
Gallery
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
July 16: BOE votes to offer distance learning option
KHON 2Go
Posted:
Jul 16, 2021 / 01:50 PM HST
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2021 / 01:55 PM HST
Trending Stories
Tokyo dreams turn into ticket nightmare for Hawaii family fighting for refund
Video
‘We’ve been moving in the wrong direction,’ DOH reports highest COVID-19 case count since January
Video
Motorcyclist dies in collision on Elliott St.
82-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in apparent pedestrian-vehicle collision
Hawaii reports 147 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death