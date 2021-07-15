Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Hawaii 2 Hollywood
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Hawaii reports 166 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
Hawaii public school students to receive free breakfast, lunch for entire school year
Hawaii’s unemployment rate stands at 7.7%, compared to 5.9% nationwide
Child tax credit payments hit bank accounts, Biden touts it as a ‘middle-class tax cut’
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
July 15: Travelers from Philippines, South Korea can now bypass quarantine with negative COVID test
KHON 2Go
Posted:
Jul 15, 2021 / 09:55 AM HST
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2021 / 09:55 AM HST
Trending Stories
Hawaii public school students to receive free breakfast, lunch for entire school year
Hawaii reports 166 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
Cyclone Update: Tropical Storm Felicia and soon-to-be Tropical Storm Guillermo
Video
Hawaii officials give stern warning to visitors after endangering monk seal videos go viral
Video
Restaurant pulls-back from full capacity after customer complaints
Video