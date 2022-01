HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. Also for the north-facing shores of Maui and west-facing shores of the Big Island.

According to NWS, the advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday. Surf heights will slowly decrease through the day as the current northwest swell slowly declines.