HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new festival, Megabon, will be held at Aloha Stadium’s Lower Halawa lot on Aug. 26.

The festival will feature taiko performances and more than 60 food, drink, crafts and games booths as well as a beer garden.

Doors open to the general public at 5 p.m. and admission is free. However, parking is $9.