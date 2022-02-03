Feb. 3: UH telescope finds large asteroid; US raid in Syria kills top Islamic leader

KHON 2Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People inspect a destroyed house following an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria overnight Thursday, in what the Pentagon said was a “successful mission.” Residents and activists reported multiple deaths including civilians from the attack. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 10 2022 05:34 pm