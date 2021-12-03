Dec. 3: Police need info about thieves that broke into Segway store; government shutdown averted

(The Hill) -- Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) say that thousands of SUVs and pickup trucks are being recalled over a safety issue with the vehicles’ hoods.

The NHTSA said in a recall notice this week that more than 724,000 Honda vehicles were affected in a recall for certain 2016-2019 Pilot and 2019 Passport SUVs, in addition to certain 2017-2020 Ridgeline pickup trucks.