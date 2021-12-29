Dec. 29: Navy has until 5 p.m. to respond to DOH hearing officer’s recommendation; Waikiki fireworks show on for NYE

KHON 2Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 05 2022 08:47 pm