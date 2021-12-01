DEC. 1: Police are looking for suspect in Kalihi shooting; Military water inspection continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- On Wednesday morning, heavy traffic occurred after a multiple vehicle collision was reported around 6:26 a.m. on the H-1 Freeway, eastbound, prior to heading towards the Military Access Road overpass in Waipahu.

Meanwhile, westbound on H-1 was backed up before Moanalua Freeway on-ramp. The three-vehicle collision happened on the right lane after the Waimalu off-ramp. The accident was reported around 6:28 a.m. on Dec. 1.