DEC. 1: Police are looking for suspect in Kalihi shooting; Military water inspection continues

KHON 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

(File: Getty)

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories