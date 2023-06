On Saturday, July 1 from 10 to 3 p.m. the Honolulu Police Department will be hosting its inaugural first responder community and career fair. The event will be held at Ka Makana Alii.

The starting pay and benefits for a police officer starting at the academy for Metropolitan Police Recruits start at $68,940 per year ($76,844 including Standards of Conduct Differential). More information on pay and benefits can be found on the Join HPD website.