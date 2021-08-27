Aug: 27 Trade winds expected to decrease, businesses explore vaccination passports

(NEXSTAR) – The operators of military aircraft at Kabul’s airport have been taking evasive maneuvers to prevent possible surface-to-air attacks. But what exactly are they doing, and how are these maneuvers designed to evade missiles?

The Associated Press reports that pilots flying into Kabul are performing corkscrew landings, a tactic that has been used at least as far back as the Vietnam War. It was also heavily executed by commercial airlines in Baghdad following a near-disaster in 2003, when a cargo plane operated by DHL managed to land safely after being hit by a missile.