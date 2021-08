HONOLULU (KHON2) - The National Institute on Aging (NIA) recently awarded a $15 million grant to a new project which will benefit Native Hawaiian and Pacific Island groups battling with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia.

The project is called Natives engaged in Alzheimer's Research (NEAR), which is led by Washington State University (WSU), and partnered with John A. Burns School of Medicine of the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. NEAR will also connect 11 tribes, six academic and research institutions, seven urban Indian organizations, and five Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander community organizations.