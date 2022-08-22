A beach vendor sets chairs as he waits for customers in Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The Indonesian resort island of Bali welcomed…
A beach vendor sets chairs as he waits for customers in Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The Indonesian resort island of Bali welcomed international travelers to its shops and white-sand beaches for the first time in more than a year Thursday – if they’re vaccinated, test negative, hail from certain countries, quarantine and heed restrictions in public. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
