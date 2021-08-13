Aug. 13: Hawaii hospitals feel the weight of the pandemic as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Meet Pancake! She is a one-year-old domestic shorthair with a very affectionate personality. She loves to play and will even climb up on your shoulder if you let her. Pancake would do well with any family that will continue to socialize with her.

If you are interested in adopting Pancake, check out the Hawaiian Humane Society's website to learn how. Hawaiian Humane's website updates in real-time, so you can always check to see what animals are currently available for adoption. Be sure to check out all the other animals looking for homes and find your perfect fit!