Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
Hawaii reports 549 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Aug. 12: New state site offers job seekers work-from-home employment opportunities
Audio
High pressure to the north will maintain moderate to breezy trades
Video
FEMA awards Honolulu Fire Department with grant to improve health and safety of firefighters on duty
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Aug. 12: New state site offers job seekers work-from-home employment opportunities
KHON 2Go
Posted:
Aug 12, 2021 / 08:46 AM HST
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2021 / 08:46 AM HST
Trending Stories
2 visitors arrested at Honolulu airport for falsifying coronavirus vaccination cards
Hawaii-born sumo champion Konishiki lists Maili home for sale
Video
New website offers remote work opportunities for Hawaii residents
Hawaii reports 549 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Flight diverted to Honolulu after in-flight incident involving teenager