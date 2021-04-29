April 29: Support UH Men’s Volleyball team from home

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Two men, both 18 years old, are in serious condition after the SUV they were traveling in hit a pole in Kaneohe.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene on Lilipuna Road just before 2 a.m. to find a single car crash involving an SUV that hit a pole. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The passenger was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.