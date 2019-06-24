KHII is THE newest TV station in Honolulu and promises an unparalleled focus on local programming! We are committed to producing and airing programming which reflects the interests and the culture of the people of Hawaii. KHII will be there for our community, whenever and wherever it may need us, providing the most consistent voice for all the stories that impact our Islands. KHII also shines a light on the unique cultural melting pot of Hawaii, through original, relatable, homegrown local programming. From quiet neighbor island communities to the bustling city of Honolulu, KHII is putting our community first.



KHII 2019 Program Schedule Monday – Friday Saturday Sunday 4:00am Celebrity Page Ron Hazelton's Housecalls Cars.TV 4:00am 4:30am Wake Up 2Day at 4:30am Beautiful Homes & Great Estates Animal Rescue 4:30am 5:00am Wake Up 2Day at 5am Movie Dog Tales 5:00am 5:30am American Latino 5:30am 6:00am Wake Up 2Day at 6am Latination 6:00am 6:30am Sports Stars of Tomorrow 6:30am 7:00am Wake Up 2Day at 7am Xploration Earth 2050 Paid Program 7:00am 7:30am Xploration Nature Knows Best Paid Program 7:30am 8:00am Wake Up 2Day – Take 2 Xploration Outer Space Think Big 8:00am 8:30am Xploration Awesome Planet Great Big World 8:30am 9:00am Paid Program Xploration Weird But True The Jet Set 9:00am 9:30am Paid Program Xploration DIY Sci Texas Music Scene 9:30am 10:00am Divorce Court – 1 Live Life and Win Made in Hollywood Now 10:00am 10:30am Divorce Court – 2 American Athlete Celebrity Page 10:30am 11:00am Caught in Providence – 1 Paid Program Paid Program 11:00am 11:30am Caught in Providence – 2 Paid Program Paid Program 11:30am 12:00pm Judge Faith – 1 Made in Hollywood Whacked Out Sports – 1 (second run) 12:00pm 12:30pm Judge Faith – 2 Cops Whacked Out Sports – 2 (second run) 12:30pm 1:00pm Paid Program Cops Open House 1:00pm 1:30pm Paid Program Caught in Providence Today's Homeowner 1:30pm 2:00pm Access Hollywood Live Caught in Providence Ron Hazelton's Housecalls 2:00pm 2:30pm Young Icons Beautiful Homes & Great Estates 2:30pm 3:00pm The Doctors Paid Program Paid Program 3:00pm 3:30pm Paid Program Paid Program 3:30pm 4:00pm Living808 (RB) Movie Movie 4:00pm 4:30pm 4:30pm 5:00pm Family Feud – 1 5:00pm 5:30pm Family Feud – 2 5:30pm 6:00pm Big Bang Theory – 3 KHON2 News at 6 (simulcast) KHON2 News at 6 (simulcast) 6:00pm 6:30pm Big Bang Theory – 4 Big Bang Theory – Wk 1 Big Bang Theory – Wk 2 6:30pm 7:00pm KHON2 News at 7 Family Guy – Wk 1 (RB) Family Guy – Wk 2 (RB) 7:00pm 7:30pm Bob's Burgers – Wk 1 Bob's Burgers – Wk 2 7:30pm 8:00pm MyNet Prime Two and a Half Men – Wk 1 Heartland (RB) 8:00pm 8:30pm Two and a Half Men – Wk 2 8:30pm 9:00pm Bones – 2 Saving Hope (RB) 9:00pm 9:30pm 9:30pm 10:00pm Access Hollywood KHON2 News at 10 (simulcast) KHON2 News at 10 (simulcast) 10:00pm 10:30pm Daily Mail – 1 How I Met Your Mother – Wk 2 Sam Choy's in the Kitchen (RB) 10:30pm 11:00pm Daily Mail – 2 Comedy.TV Cops 11:00pm 11:30pm Dateline (second run) Cops 11:30pm 12:00am Caught in Providence Caught in Providence 12:00am 12:30am The Game – 1 Caught in Providence The Jet Set 12:30am 1:00am The Game – 2 Movie Movie 1:00am 1:30am Impractical Jokers – 1 1:30am 2:00am Paid Program 2:00am 2:30am Cleveland 2:30am 3:00am King of the Hill Paid Program Paid Program 3:00am 3:30am American Dad Paid Program Paid Program 3:30am