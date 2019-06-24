KHII is THE newest TV station in Honolulu and promises an unparalleled focus on local programming! We are committed to producing and airing programming which reflects the interests and the culture of the people of Hawaii. KHII will be there for our community, whenever and wherever it may need us, providing the most consistent voice for all the stories that impact our Islands. KHII also shines a light on the unique cultural melting pot of Hawaii, through original, relatable, homegrown local programming. From quiet neighbor island communities to the bustling city of Honolulu, KHII is putting our community first.
|
|KHII
|2019 Program Schedule
|Monday – Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|4:00am
|Celebrity Page
|Ron Hazelton's Housecalls
|Cars.TV
|4:00am
|4:30am
|Wake Up 2Day at 4:30am
|Beautiful Homes & Great Estates
|Animal Rescue
|4:30am
|5:00am
|Wake Up 2Day at 5am
|Movie
|Dog Tales
|5:00am
|5:30am
|American Latino
|5:30am
|6:00am
|Wake Up 2Day at 6am
|Latination
|6:00am
|6:30am
|Sports Stars of Tomorrow
|6:30am
|7:00am
|Wake Up 2Day at 7am
|Xploration Earth 2050
|Paid Program
|7:00am
|7:30am
|Xploration Nature Knows Best
|Paid Program
|7:30am
|8:00am
|Wake Up 2Day – Take 2
|Xploration Outer Space
|Think Big
|8:00am
|8:30am
|Xploration Awesome Planet
|Great Big World
|8:30am
|9:00am
|Paid Program
|Xploration Weird But True
|The Jet Set
|9:00am
|9:30am
|Paid Program
|Xploration DIY Sci
|Texas Music Scene
|9:30am
|10:00am
|Divorce Court – 1
|Live Life and Win
|Made in Hollywood Now
|10:00am
|10:30am
|Divorce Court – 2
|American Athlete
|Celebrity Page
|10:30am
|11:00am
|Caught in Providence – 1
|Paid Program
|Paid Program
|11:00am
|11:30am
|Caught in Providence – 2
|Paid Program
|Paid Program
|11:30am
|12:00pm
|Judge Faith – 1
|Made in Hollywood
|Whacked Out Sports – 1 (second run)
|12:00pm
|12:30pm
|Judge Faith – 2
|Cops
|Whacked Out Sports – 2 (second run)
|12:30pm
|1:00pm
|Paid Program
|Cops
|Open House
|1:00pm
|1:30pm
|Paid Program
|Caught in Providence
|Today's Homeowner
|1:30pm
|2:00pm
|Access Hollywood Live
|Caught in Providence
|Ron Hazelton's Housecalls
|2:00pm
|2:30pm
|Young Icons
|Beautiful Homes & Great Estates
|2:30pm
|3:00pm
|The Doctors
|Paid Program
|Paid Program
|3:00pm
|3:30pm
|Paid Program
|Paid Program
|3:30pm
|4:00pm
|Living808 (RB)
|Movie
|Movie
|4:00pm
|4:30pm
|4:30pm
|5:00pm
|Family Feud – 1
|5:00pm
|5:30pm
|Family Feud – 2
|5:30pm
|6:00pm
|Big Bang Theory – 3
|KHON2 News at 6 (simulcast)
|KHON2 News at 6 (simulcast)
|6:00pm
|6:30pm
|Big Bang Theory – 4
|Big Bang Theory – Wk 1
|Big Bang Theory – Wk 2
|6:30pm
|7:00pm
|KHON2 News at 7
|Family Guy – Wk 1 (RB)
|Family Guy – Wk 2 (RB)
|7:00pm
|7:30pm
|Bob's Burgers – Wk 1
|Bob's Burgers – Wk 2
|7:30pm
|8:00pm
|MyNet Prime
|Two and a Half Men – Wk 1
|Heartland (RB)
|8:00pm
|8:30pm
|Two and a Half Men – Wk 2
|8:30pm
|9:00pm
|Bones – 2
|Saving Hope (RB)
|9:00pm
|9:30pm
|9:30pm
|10:00pm
|Access Hollywood
|KHON2 News at 10 (simulcast)
|KHON2 News at 10 (simulcast)
|10:00pm
|10:30pm
|Daily Mail – 1
|How I Met Your Mother – Wk 2
|Sam Choy's in the Kitchen (RB)
|10:30pm
|11:00pm
|Daily Mail – 2
|Comedy.TV
|Cops
|11:00pm
|11:30pm
|Dateline (second run)
|Cops
|11:30pm
|12:00am
|Caught in Providence
|Caught in Providence
|12:00am
|12:30am
|The Game – 1
|Caught in Providence
|The Jet Set
|12:30am
|1:00am
|The Game – 2
|Movie
|Movie
|1:00am
|1:30am
|Impractical Jokers – 1
|1:30am
|2:00am
|Paid Program
|2:00am
|2:30am
|Cleveland
|2:30am
|3:00am
|King of the Hill
|Paid Program
|Paid Program
|3:00am
|3:30am
|American Dad
|Paid Program
|Paid Program
|3:30am