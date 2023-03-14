HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time since 2019, Mayor Derek Kawakami delivered his State of the County in-person on Tuesday morning.

In attendance were his cabinet members, Council members, business and community leaders as well as Maui’s Mayor Bissen and a representative from Mayor Roth’s office.

The mayor is in his second term.

Kawakami put an emphasis on infrastructure, saying, “We are tackling necessary upgrades to our aging infrastructure–large CIP projects that have been deferred for decades.”

He announced a budget for Capital Improvement of $90 million.

Between the GET, federal funds and CIP monies, Kawakami seeks to repave roads, including Kolo, Kīlauea, Kawaihau, and Puhi and adding sidewalks to Moi Road. Improvements of and planning for culverts, bridges and a shared use path will also be funded. A good portion of funding will go to deferred maintenance, solid waste and wastewater projects as well as repairs to the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall, replacing KPD Headquarters’ HVAC system and making upgrades to Vidinha Stadium.

The mayor thanked KPD for revitalizing its PAL league, which provides various activities for youth and keeps them engaged.

Also among the community-related programs Kawakami discussed were a proposal to assist non-profit partners in the area of adolescent drug prevention and mental health support. This would be achieved by a grant program.

Kauai shares a problem that all other counties have–the houseless population. Kawakami hopes to provide an outreach program that will support individuals facing homelessness by way of creating an Assistant Homeless Coordinator position.

Finally, our kupuna will continue to receive the support they deserve by the delivery of meals and produce boxes. The Agency on Elderly Affairs administers the program and continue to do so with ARPA funding.

“It is in the work that we do. In the families we raise. In the community we build. It is in the people we serve,” Kawakami said in closing, “With your partnership we will shape the future of Kaua‘i…one that makes the next generation proud.”