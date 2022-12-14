HONOLULU (KHON2) — Repairs on the Yasutake Bridge on Kamalu Road in Wailua are now complete, according to the Department of Public Works.

The bridge underwent an installation of speed-calming devices, a 60-foot Acrow bridge, signs and paving work.

According to Kauai County officials, the bridge was closed on June 10 due to safety concerns with critical scour conditions that affected the foundation.

Consor Engineers then conducted dive inspections on June 14 which led to the discovery of scouring.

“While the roadway is now open to traffic, the public is urged to observe the posted speed limit and all precautionary road signage when using this temporary bridge,” said County Engineer Troy Tanigawa.

Tanigawa continued, “Speed Humps were installed during this project to slow traffic speeds in the vicinity of the temporary bridge. Please also note that the temporary bridge is raised and includes steeper approach ramps to comply with floodplain requirements for the area, so motorists using trailers or low-profile vehicles are advised to drive cautiously or avoid using this temporary bridge.”

If you have questions or comments you can contact DPW at (808) 241-4996 or publicworks@kauai.gov.