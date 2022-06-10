HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Yasutake Bridge in Wailua closes due to emergency repairs starting Friday, June 10.
The County of Kaua’i said the emergency temporary repairs can take about three to four months to complete.
The Federal Highway Administration said a closure is for public safety.
The county reported alternate routes include Olohena Road, Pu’uopae Road and Opaeka’a Road.
Anyone with questions or comments may contact Donald Fujimoto at (808) 241-4882 or dfujimoto@kauai.gov.