HONOLULU (KHON2) — As rain covers the island of Kauai, many roads and businesses are closing as conditions affect the island more and more.

A community-run shelter is open at Hale Halawai in Hanalei due to heavy rain and the partial closure of Kuhio Highway.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Here is what closed:

Kuhio Highway, near Hanalei Bridge, is closed due to flowing, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Due to lightning in the area, Kekaha Landfill is closed until further notice

Green waste service is closed at the Lihue Refuse Transfer Station

Puhi Metals on Puhi Road is closed due to lightning and heavy rain as well

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

This story will be updated as more closures occur.