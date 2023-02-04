HONOLULU (KHON2) — As rain covers the island of Kauai, many roads and businesses are closing as conditions affect the island more and more.
A community-run shelter is open at Hale Halawai in Hanalei due to heavy rain and the partial closure of Kuhio Highway.
Here is what closed:
- Kuhio Highway, near Hanalei Bridge, is closed due to flowing, according to the Kauai Police Department.
- Due to lightning in the area, Kekaha Landfill is closed until further notice
- Green waste service is closed at the Lihue Refuse Transfer Station
- Puhi Metals on Puhi Road is closed due to lightning and heavy rain as well
This story will be updated as more closures occur.