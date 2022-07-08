HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the Wailua (mauka) Bridge on Kuhio Highway will be undergoing geotechnical drilling work.

According to HDOT, the drilling work will be done on a nightly basis and traffic will be routed to the Wailua (makai) Plantation Bridge.

Work will begin Monday, July 11 and is estimated to be completed by Friday, July 22. Work hours are scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

HDOT advises that motorists should anticipate delays and proceed with caution.